Iggy Pop stars as God in new video from The Armed

Sargent House

By Josh Johnson

Having already been deemed the Godfather of Punk, Iggy Pop now stars as God in a new video.

The clip accompanies a new song from The Armed called "Sport of Form." You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

"Sport of Form," which features guest vocals by boygenius' Julien Baker, appears on The Armed's upcoming album, Perfect Saviors, due out August 25. Perfect Saviors was co-produced by Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen and includes contributions from ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

The Armed is slated to open for Queens of the Stone's summer tour, which kicks off in August.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!