Ice Nine Kills enters 'The Great Unknown' with new song inspired by '﻿The Matrix'

Fearless Records
By Josh Johnson

Ice Nine Kills takes a sci-fi turn with their latest single, "The Great Unknown."

While the band is primarily known for basing their music on horror films, "The Great Unknown" is inspired by The Matrix with lyrics about blue pills, rabbit holes, prophecies and dodging bullets.

You can watch the video for "The Great Unknown" on YouTube.

"The Great Unknown" follows INK's 2024 single "A Work of Art," which was recorded for the horror movie Terrifier 3. The band's most recent album is 2021's The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood.

Ice Nine Kills will launch a U.S. tour in August.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

