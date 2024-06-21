Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas guests on new Funeral Portrait song, "Suffocate City"

Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas guests on a new song called "Suffocate City" by the band The Funeral Portrait.

"Thrilled to team up with our good friends The Funeral Portrait on their track 'Suffocate City,'" Charnas says. "We had a killer time working with them on the song and the accompanying music video."

You can listen to "Suffocate City" now via digital outlets, and watch said video, which takes place at an emo prom, streaming now on YouTube.

The Funeral Portrait has previously collaborated with The Used frontman Bert McCracken. In August, they'll be touring the U.S. alongside Five Finger Death Punch and Marilyn Manson.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.