Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas guests on new Funeral Portrait song, "Suffocate City"

Better Noise Music

By Josh Johnson

Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas guests on a new song called "Suffocate City" by the band The Funeral Portrait.

"Thrilled to team up with our good friends The Funeral Portrait on their track 'Suffocate City,'" Charnas says. "We had a killer time working with them on the song and the accompanying music video."

You can listen to "Suffocate City" now via digital outlets, and watch said video, which takes place at an emo prom, streaming now on YouTube.

The Funeral Portrait has previously collaborated with The Used frontman Bert McCracken. In August, they'll be touring the U.S. alongside Five Finger Death Punch and Marilyn Manson.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!