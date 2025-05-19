Ice Nine Kills announces Hell of a Summer tour

By Josh Johnson

Ice Nine Kills has announced a U.S. headlining tour.

The outing, dubbed the Hell of a Summer tour, kicks off Aug. 10 in Waukee, Iowa, and wraps up with the 2025 edition of INK's Silver Scream Con on Sept. 13 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

"The Hell of a Summer tour will be a celebration of all things INK — past, present, and future," says frontman Spencer Charnas.

Openers include The Funeral PortraitDayseeker, Kim Dracula and Mest, depending on the date.

A presale is open now through INK's Psychos Only app. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit IceNineKills.com.

