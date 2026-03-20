Ice Nine Kills goes glam as Grave Diggler with 'Hell or High Slaughter' song

Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills performs during 2025 When We Were Young festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

If you ever wondered what Ice Nine Kills would sound like if they were from the 1980s, we finally have an answer.

The horror-themed outfit has unearthed a new song called "Hell or High Slaughter" recorded by a hair metal band called Grave Diggler, which, according to a press release, featured the fathers of every INK member.

However, as seen in the "Hell or High Slaughter" video, the Grave Diggler members look an awful lot like Spencer Charnas and company in Mötley Crüe-esque wigs.

"What people don’t know is that the way that Ice Nine Kills actually met is that all of our fathers were in Grave Diggler," Charnas, ever committed to the bit, says in a statement.

You can watch the "Hell or High Slaughter" video on YouTube. The song is also featured in the new horror movie sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, in theaters now.

Ice Nine Kills released a new song called "Twisting the Knife" for another horror film, Scream 7, in February.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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