Ice Nine Kills earns first #1 hit on ﻿'Billboard﻿' Mainstream Rock Airplay with 'Twisting the Knife'

Ice Nine Kills has scared up a career-first with "Twisting the Knife."

The song, which was recorded for the movie Scream 7, has jumped to #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. It gives the horror-inspired metallers their first-ever leader on the ranking.

Scream 7 actress Mckenna Grace, who's featured on "Twisting the Knife," also earns her first #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay hit.

Ice Nine Kills previously peaked on Mainstream Rock Airplay at #9 with the songs "A Grave Mistake" and "The Great Unknown." Frontman Spencer Charnas also hit #1 as a featured artist on the Funeral Portrait song "Suffocate City."

The most recent INK song is "Play Dead," which dropped Friday. The track is inspired by the video game Dead by Daylight.

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