Ice Nine Kills announces London Silver Scream Con

Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine-Kills Performs at I-Days Festival at Ippodromo La Maura on May 29, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images)

Ice Nine Kills' Silver Scream Con is headed across the pond.

A new edition of the band's annual celebration of the horror films that inspire them will take place in London Dec. 13-14. Guests include INK frontman Spencer Charnas and David Howard Thornton, who plays the villain Art the Clown in the Terrifier movies.

For more info, visit SilverScreamConLondon.com.

The U.S. edition of Silver Scream Con takes place Sept. 12-14 in Worcester, Massachusetts. It will include the closing show of INK's ongoing Hell of a Summer tour.

Ice Nine Kills released their latest single, the Matrix-inspired "The Great Unknown," in July.

