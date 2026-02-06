Ice Nine Kills announce release date for ﻿'Scream 7'﻿ song 'Twisting the Knife'

Ice Nine Kills' Scream 7 song has a release date.
The track, which is called "Twisting the Knife," will premiere on Feb. 19. It will feature Scream 7 cast member Mckenna Grace.
"Twisting the Knife" is available to presave, and you can check out a teaser video on YouTube.
Scream 7, the aptly titled seventh installment in the long-running slasher series, hits theaters Feb. 27.
Ice Nine Kills released a Scream-themed song called "Your Number's Up" in 2019. Frontman Spencer Charnas also appeared in the video for Demi Lovato's 2023 Scream VI song "Still Alive," which was co-written by Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda.
