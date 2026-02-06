Ice Nine Kills announce release date for ﻿'Scream 7'﻿ song 'Twisting the Knife'

Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills performs during 2025 When We Were Young festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

2025 When We Were Young Music Festival

Ice Nine Kills' Scream 7 song has a release date.

The track, which is called "Twisting the Knife," will premiere on Feb. 19. It will feature Scream 7 cast member Mckenna Grace.

"Twisting the Knife" is available to presave, and you can check out a teaser video on YouTube.

Scream 7, the aptly titled seventh installment in the long-running slasher series, hits theaters Feb. 27.

Ice Nine Kills released a Scream-themed song called "Your Number's Up" in 2019. Frontman Spencer Charnas also appeared in the video for Demi Lovato's 2023 Scream VI song "Still Alive," which was co-written by Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda.

