Ian Astbury & Billy Duffy announce shows as pre-The Cult band Death Cult

The Cult members Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy have announced a tour under the band's early name, Death Cult.

The outing includes just one U.S. date — October 23 in Los Angeles — before heading to the U.K. and Ireland in November. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheCult.us.

The story of Death Cult dates back to Astbury's band Southern Death Cult, which began in 1981 before breaking up in 1983. Astbury then linked up with guitarist Duffy to form Death Cult, which then became simply The Cult in 1984.

During the tour, Astbury and Duffy will be playing songs from the Southern Death Cult and Death Cult eras, as well as from the first two The Cult records.

Meanwhile, The Cult will be touring the U.S. as The Cult in October.

