I wanna be your streamer: Måneskin earns second entry on Spotify Billions Club playlist

Måneskin is no longer "Beggin'" for another entry on Spotify's Billions Club playlist.

The Italian rockers' song "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" has officially hit 1 billion Spotify streams. It's the second Måneskin tune to achieve that feat, following their hit cover of The Four Seasons' "Beggin'."

"We're beyond stoked right now," Måneskin says. "THANK YOUUU, to every single person who enjoyed our song and played it over and over and over."

Both "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" and "Beggin'" helped drive Måneskin's international breakout in 2021 following their Eurovision win. The band put out a new album, RUSH!, in 2023, featuring "SUPERMODEL," "THE LONELIEST" and the Tom Morello collaboration "GOSSIP." A deluxe version, which dropped in November, spawned the single "HONEY (ARE U COMING?)."

Måneskin also recently released a collaborative version of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" alongside the country icon.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.