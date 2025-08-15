I Prevail premieres new ﻿'Violent Nature'﻿ song, 'Annihilate Me'

I Prevail has premiered a new song called "Annihilate Me," a track off the band's upcoming album, Violent Nature.

"Annihilate Me" marks the fourth cut released from Violent Nature, following "Into Hell," "Rain" and the title track. The album will arrive in full on Sept. 19.

Violent Nature marks the first I Prevail album to follow the departure of vocalist Brian Burkheiser, who'd sung alongside Eric Vanlerberghe since the band was formed in 2013. I Prevail announced in May that they'd parted ways with Burkheiser, and that Vanlerberghe would be their lead vocalist going forward.

Burkheiser later said "there is no beef" between him and his former bandmates, though he feels he "didn't deserve how things went down."

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

