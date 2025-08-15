I Prevail premieres new ﻿'Violent Nature'﻿ song, 'Annihilate Me'

'Violent Nature' album artwork. Fearless Records
By Josh Johnson

I Prevail has premiered a new song called "Annihilate Me," a track off the band's upcoming album, Violent Nature.

"Annihilate Me" marks the fourth cut released from Violent Nature, following "Into Hell," "Rain" and the title track. The album will arrive in full on Sept. 19.

Violent Nature marks the first I Prevail album to follow the departure of vocalist Brian Burkheiser, who'd sung alongside Eric Vanlerberghe since the band was formed in 2013. I Prevail announced in May that they'd parted ways with Burkheiser, and that Vanlerberghe would be their lead vocalist going forward.

Burkheiser later said "there is no beef" between him and his former bandmates, though he feels he "didn't deserve how things went down."

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!