I Prevail premieres new song 'Rain' off upcoming '﻿Violent Nature﻿' album

Fearless Records
By Josh Johnson

I Prevail has premiered a new song called "Rain."

The track is set to appear on the upcoming album Violent Nature, I Prevail's first record since the departure of vocalist Brian Burkheiser.

You can watch the video for "Rain" streaming on YouTube.

"Rain" marks the third cut to be released from Violent Nature, following "Into Hell" and the title track. The album will arrive in full on Sept. 19.

I Prevail announced in May that they'd parted ways with Burkheiser, who'd handled vocal duties alongside Eric Vanlerberghe since the band was founded in 2013. Vanlerberghe is now the band's lead vocalist, with backing by guitarist Dylan Bowman.

Burkheiser later said "there is no beef" between him and his former bandmates, though he feels he "didn't deserve how things went down."

I Prevail is currently on the Summer of Loud tour alongside Bearthooth, Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!