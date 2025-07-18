I Prevail premieres new song 'Rain' off upcoming '﻿Violent Nature﻿' album

I Prevail has premiered a new song called "Rain."

The track is set to appear on the upcoming album Violent Nature, I Prevail's first record since the departure of vocalist Brian Burkheiser.

You can watch the video for "Rain" streaming on YouTube.

"Rain" marks the third cut to be released from Violent Nature, following "Into Hell" and the title track. The album will arrive in full on Sept. 19.

I Prevail announced in May that they'd parted ways with Burkheiser, who'd handled vocal duties alongside Eric Vanlerberghe since the band was founded in 2013. Vanlerberghe is now the band's lead vocalist, with backing by guitarist Dylan Bowman.

Burkheiser later said "there is no beef" between him and his former bandmates, though he feels he "didn't deserve how things went down."

I Prevail is currently on the Summer of Loud tour alongside Bearthooth, Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive.

