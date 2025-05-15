I Prevail parts ways with vocalist Brian Burkheiser

Rockers I Prevail announced on Instagram that they're "mutually parting ways" with co-vocalist Brian Burkheiser.

"This was a difficult decision, but we believe it is the right one and we are all grateful for the 10 epic years we shared together," they write. "We wish Brian nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors."

"Moving forward, Eric will continue to be the powerhouse frontman you've come to know and love," they continue, referring to frontman Eric Vanlerberghe. They add that he'll be backed by guitarist Dylan Bowman, "who you've seen in this role many times over the years at the shows we've performed without Brian."

"Rest assured, we will continue to deliver the high-energy shows that we’ve made a pillar of our band, and we will continue to perform all the bangers from our catalogue," they write. "All scheduled shows will go on exactly as planned."

They also offered up a tease for fans, sharing, "New music coming soon."

It was announced in early May that Burkheiser would be sitting out the band's tour due to medical reasons. He later revealed that he’d been diagnosed with a rare disease called Eagle syndrome, which, according to the National Institutes of Health, is "characterized by recurrent pain in the middle part of the throat and face." Symptoms include difficulty swallowing, tinnitus and neck pain.

I Prevail's next show is at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday. A complete list of dates can be found at iprevailband.com.

