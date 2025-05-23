I Prevail introduces new lineup with 'Violent Nature' single

I Prevail has shared a new single called "Violent Nature," their first release since the departure of vocalist Brian Burkheiser.

The track introduces the band's new lineup with the opening lyric, "Shut the f*** up." You can listen to "Violent Nature" now and watch its music video on YouTube.

Since I Prevail's founding in 2013, Burkheiser has fronted the band alongside co-vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe. On May 15, I Prevail announced that they and Burkheiser were "mutually parting ways" and that Vanlerberghe would become the band's lead vocalist, with backing by guitarist Dylan Bowman.

I Prevail will return to the road in June on the Summer of Loud tour alongside Beartooth, Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.