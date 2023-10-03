The Hu premieres animated video for "Sell the World"

The Hu has premiered the video for "Sell the World," a track off the band's latest album, Rumble of Thunder.

The clip, which marks the Mongolian rockers' first animated video, finds a butcher harvesting the organs of woman to auction off to the wealthy — a metaphor for how humanity treats nature.

"It's our way of expressing the love we have for our earth," says The Hu producer Dashka. "From the name of the song to the content of the video, we use sarcasm and exaggeration to show the unpleasantness of the world. It was easier to use the graphics and 3Ds to create visuals for the exaggerated message that the song has in its lyrics."

You can watch the "Sell the World" video streaming now on YouTube.

Rumble of Thunder, The Hu's sophomore album, was released in 2022. A deluxe version, featuring collaborations with Alice in Chains' William DuVall and System of a Down's Serj Tankian, dropped in June.

The Hu is currently on tour with Asking Alexandria, and it wraps October 8 in Los Angeles. They'll then launch their own headlining run October 9 in San Francisco.

