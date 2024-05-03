The Hu announces wide release of ﻿'Live at Glastonbury'﻿ album

By Josh Johnson

The Hu has announced the wide release of their Live at Glastonbury album.

Previously available only on vinyl as a Record Store Day exclusive, the set will be out digitally and on CD on June 7.

As its title suggests, Live at Glastonbury was recorded during The Hu's 2023 performance at the famed U.K. festival.

Additionally, The Hu has premiered a new live video for their song "TATAR Warrior," filmed during their 2023 tour with Asking Alexandria. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

The Hu will be touring the U.S. starting in October while opening for Iron Maiden.

