The Hu announces new album, ﻿'Hun'

The Hu has announced a new album called Hun.

The third studio effort from the Mongolian metallers is due out July 24. It's the follow-up to 2022's Rumble of Thunder.

Hun includes the previously released songs "Warrior Chant," "The Men" and "The Real You." A fourth cut, titled "Lost Soul" and featuring Nothing More frontman Jonny Hawkins, is out now.

"We have been unpacking our surprises one by one," says Hu member Galaa. "Hunnu Rock transcends through culture and in that respect, we have made 'Lost Soul' with Jonny Hawkins."

Galaa continues, "To be not lost on your life journey, not losing your values, and go through life and having a courage to face the life obstacles are messages we are sending our fans through this song 'Lost Soul' and in our next album, HUN."

The Hu is currently touring the U.S. with Apocalyptica.

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