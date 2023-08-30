The Hu announces fall headlining US tour

Pinkpop Festival 2023 : Day One At Megaland Landgraaf Didier Messens/Redferns (Didier Messens/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

The Hu has announced a fall headlining U.S. tour.

The outing, dubbed the Warrior Souls tour, kicks off October 9 in San Francisco and wraps up October 26 in Phoenix. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 1, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheHuOfficial.com.

The Warrior Souls tour will follow The Hu's co-headlining Psycho Thunder tour with Asking Alexandria, which launches Wednesday, August 30, in San Antonio, Texas.

The Hu released their latest album, Rumble of Thunder, in 2022. A deluxe version, featuring collaborations with Alice in Chains' William DuVall and System of a Down's Serj Tankian, dropped in June.

