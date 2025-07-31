How much house $1 million buys you in Waco

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Waco, TX.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Waco. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

2034 Oak Glen Dr, Mcgregor

- Price: $999,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,568

- Price per square foot: $218

- See 2034 Oak Glen Dr, Mcgregor on Redfin.com

3433 Cooksey Ln, Robinson

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,974

- Price per square foot: $335

- See 3433 Cooksey Ln, Robinson on Redfin.com

1345 Stillwater Rd, Waco

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,388

- Price per square foot: $226

- See 1345 Stillwater Rd, Waco on Redfin.com

3115 Wood Lake Dr, Waco

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,970

- Price per square foot: $250

- See 3115 Wood Lake Dr, Waco on Redfin.com

1708 S 9th St, Waco

- Price: $990,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,399

- Price per square foot: $225

- See 1708 S 9th St, Waco on Redfin.com

3341 North Ridge Dr, Waco

- Price: $985,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,898

- Price per square foot: $252

- See 3341 North Ridge Dr, Waco on Redfin.com

5200 Lockwood Dr, Waco

- Price: $950,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,844

- Price per square foot: $334

- See 5200 Lockwood Dr, Waco on Redfin.com

25 Point View Dr, Waco

- Price: $925,000

- 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,697

- Price per square foot: $250

- See 25 Point View Dr, Waco on Redfin.com

707 S 9th St, Waco

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,181

- Price per square foot: $412

- See 707 S 9th St, Waco on Redfin.com

7125 Fish Pond Rd, Waco

- Price: $875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,047

- Price per square foot: $216

- See 7125 Fish Pond Rd, Waco on Redfin.com

146 Shady Trl, Waco

- Price: $875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,914

- Price per square foot: $223

- See 146 Shady Trl, Waco on Redfin.com

330 Austin Ave #302, Waco

- Price: $874,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,576

- Price per square foot: $555

- See 330 Austin Ave #302, Waco on Redfin.com

2145 Losak Rd, Lorena

- Price: $859,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,788

- Price per square foot: $308

- See 2145 Losak Rd, Lorena on Redfin.com

1956 Elm Mott Dr, Waco

- Price: $849,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,800

- Price per square foot: $146

- See 1956 Elm Mott Dr, Waco on Redfin.com

1300 Enchanted Rock Cir, Waco

- Price: $849,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,461

- Price per square foot: $245

- See 1300 Enchanted Rock Cir, Waco on Redfin.com

1608 Ridgewood Dr, Waco

- Price: $849,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,043

- Price per square foot: $279

- See 1608 Ridgewood Dr, Waco on Redfin.com

10 Lone Star Dr, Waco

- Price: $839,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,341

- Price per square foot: $251

- See 10 Lone Star Dr, Waco on Redfin.com

5925 Mount Rockwood Cir, Waco

- Price: $839,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,623

- Price per square foot: $231

- See 5925 Mount Rockwood Cir, Waco on Redfin.com

706 S 9th St, Waco

- Price: $810,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,600

- Price per square foot: $506

- See 706 S 9th St, Waco on Redfin.com

4201 Spruce Terrace Ave, Waco

- Price: $800,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,088

- Price per square foot: $383

- See 4201 Spruce Terrace Ave, Waco on Redfin.com

2625 Old Oaks Dr, Waco

- Price: $799,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,417

- Price per square foot: $234

- See 2625 Old Oaks Dr, Waco on Redfin.com

1024 Burberry, Waco

- Price: $799,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,912

- Price per square foot: $204

- See 1024 Burberry, Waco on Redfin.com

3709 Windmill Hill St, Waco

- Price: $799,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,756

- Price per square foot: $212

- See 3709 Windmill Hill St, Waco on Redfin.com

715 S 8th St, Waco

- Price: $799,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,492

- Price per square foot: $535

- See 715 S 8th St, Waco on Redfin.com

3408 Stewart Cir, Waco

- Price: $789,500

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,407

- Price per square foot: $231

- See 3408 Stewart Cir, Waco on Redfin.com

10 Independence Trl, Waco

- Price: $789,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,978

- Price per square foot: $264

- See 10 Independence Trl, Waco on Redfin.com

4 Lone Star Dr, Waco

- Price: $785,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,160

- Price per square foot: $248

- See 4 Lone Star Dr, Waco on Redfin.com

8 Independence Trl, Waco

- Price: $782,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,808

- Price per square foot: $278

- See 8 Independence Trl, Waco on Redfin.com

419 Rogers Hill Spur, Waco

- Price: $775,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,178

- Price per square foot: $355

- See 419 Rogers Hill Spur, Waco on Redfin.com

6 Carriage Sq, Waco

- Price: $767,100

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,450

- Price per square foot: $172

- See 6 Carriage Sq, Waco on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.