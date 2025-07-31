How much house $1 million buys you in Laredo

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Laredo, TX. (Arina P Habich // Shutterstock/Arina P Habich // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Laredo. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

310 Westmont Dr, Laredo
- Price: $1,000,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,939
- Price per square foot: $253
- See 310 Westmont Dr, Laredo on Redfin.com

110 Windsor Rd, Laredo
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,240
- Price per square foot: $189
- See 110 Windsor Rd, Laredo on Redfin.com

3801 Sun Valley Dr, Laredo
- Price: $809,990
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,515
- Price per square foot: $230
- See 3801 Sun Valley Dr, Laredo on Redfin.com

306 River Front St, Laredo
- Price: $800,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,207
- Price per square foot: $249
- See 306 River Front St, Laredo on Redfin.com

421 Emerald Lake Dr, Laredo
- Price: $795,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,472
- Price per square foot: $228
- See 421 Emerald Lake Dr, Laredo on Redfin.com

328 Lake Powell Dr, Laredo
- Price: $783,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,576
- Price per square foot: $218
- See 328 Lake Powell Dr, Laredo on Redfin.com

232 Lake Powell Dr, Laredo
- Price: $755,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,109
- Price per square foot: $183
- See 232 Lake Powell Dr, Laredo on Redfin.com

112 Canterbury Ln, Laredo
- Price: $750,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,184
- Price per square foot: $179
- See 112 Canterbury Ln, Laredo on Redfin.com

8912 Siller Lp Loop, Laredo
- Price: $725,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,878
- Price per square foot: $186
- See 8912 Siller Lp Loop, Laredo on Redfin.com

202 Lake Powell Dr, Laredo
- Price: $699,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,242
- Price per square foot: $215
- See 202 Lake Powell Dr, Laredo on Redfin.com

105 Sorella Loop, Laredo
- Price: $695,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,591
- Price per square foot: $268
- See 105 Sorella Loop, Laredo on Redfin.com

1507 Ocio Dr, Laredo
- Price: $694,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,827
- Price per square foot: $245
- See 1507 Ocio Dr, Laredo on Redfin.com

104 Andrade Cir, Laredo
- Price: $690,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,630
- Price per square foot: $190
- See 104 Andrade Cir, Laredo on Redfin.com

1505 Ocio Dr, Laredo
- Price: $686,500
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,799
- Price per square foot: $245
- See 1505 Ocio Dr, Laredo on Redfin.com

4306 Victory Dr, Laredo
- Price: $682,145
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,225
- Price per square foot: $211
- See 4306 Victory Dr, Laredo on Redfin.com

1511 Ocio Dr, Laredo
- Price: $681,500
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,767
- Price per square foot: $246
- See 1511 Ocio Dr, Laredo on Redfin.com

1420 Mier St, Laredo
- Price: $675,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,190
- Price per square foot: $130
- See 1420 Mier St, Laredo on Redfin.com

4015 Sun Valley Dr, Laredo
- Price: $675,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,226
- Price per square foot: $209
- See 4015 Sun Valley Dr, Laredo on Redfin.com

3802 Sun Valley Dr, Laredo
- Price: $661,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,482
- Price per square foot: $189
- See 3802 Sun Valley Dr, Laredo on Redfin.com

105 Sunset Dr, Laredo
- Price: $650,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,541
- Price per square foot: $183
- See 105 Sunset Dr, Laredo on Redfin.com

3304 Pavin Ct, Laredo
- Price: $650,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,941
- Price per square foot: $221
- See 3304 Pavin Ct, Laredo on Redfin.com

3013 Robert Frost Dr, Laredo
- Price: $647,500
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,259
- Price per square foot: $198
- See 3013 Robert Frost Dr, Laredo on Redfin.com

3715 Josefina Dr, Laredo
- Price: $639,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,093
- Price per square foot: $206
- See 3715 Josefina Dr, Laredo on Redfin.com

3709 Sun Valley Dr, Laredo
- Price: $635,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,830
- Price per square foot: $224
- See 3709 Sun Valley Dr, Laredo on Redfin.com

4013 Sun Valley Dr, Laredo
- Price: $622,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,824
- Price per square foot: $220
- See 4013 Sun Valley Dr, Laredo on Redfin.com

3702 Tahoe Dr, Laredo
- Price: $620,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,628
- Price per square foot: $235
- See 3702 Tahoe Dr, Laredo on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

