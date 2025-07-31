How much house $1 million buys you in Houston

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Houston. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
1905 W 14th St Unit B, Houston
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,424
- Price per square foot: $292
- See 1905 W 14th St Unit B, Houston on Redfin.com
607 N Live Oak St, Houston
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,145
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 607 N Live Oak St, Houston on Redfin.com
5218 Higgins St, Houston
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 852
- Price per square foot: $1,173
- See 5218 Higgins St, Houston on Redfin.com
5015 Bridge Creek Ln, Katy
- Price: $999,999
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,916
- Price per square foot: $255
- See 5015 Bridge Creek Ln, Katy on Redfin.com
4503 Mckinney St, Houston
- Price: $999,999
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,753
- Price per square foot: $266
- See 4503 Mckinney St, Houston on Redfin.com
1148 Du Barry Ln, Houston
- Price: $999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,001
- Price per square foot: $333
- See 1148 Du Barry Ln, Houston on Redfin.com
519 Memorial Heights Dr, Houston
- Price: $999,999
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,702
- Price per square foot: $370
- See 519 Memorial Heights Dr, Houston on Redfin.com
7528 Chevy Chase Dr, Houston
- Price: $999,995
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,112
- Price per square foot: $243
- See 7528 Chevy Chase Dr, Houston on Redfin.com
1033 Highland St, Houston
- Price: $999,990
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,760
- Price per square foot: $568
- See 1033 Highland St, Houston on Redfin.com
727 Tulane St, Houston
- Price: $999,975
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,304
- Price per square foot: $434
- See 727 Tulane St, Houston on Redfin.com
2706 Westgate St, Houston
- Price: $999,950
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,650
- Price per square foot: $273
- See 2706 Westgate St, Houston on Redfin.com
122 Vieux Carre Dr, Houston
- Price: $999,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,112
- Price per square foot: $243
- See 122 Vieux Carre Dr, Houston on Redfin.com
1156 Mosaico Ln, Houston
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,116
- Price per square foot: $320
- See 1156 Mosaico Ln, Houston on Redfin.com
322 N Wilcrest Dr, Houston
- Price: $999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,833
- Price per square foot: $352
- See 322 N Wilcrest Dr, Houston on Redfin.com
344 Harvard St, Houston
- Price: $999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,434
- Price per square foot: $410
- See 344 Harvard St, Houston on Redfin.com
2426 Glen Haven Blvd, Houston
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,352
- Price per square foot: $425
- See 2426 Glen Haven Blvd, Houston on Redfin.com
1202 Aurora St, Houston
- Price: $999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,317
- Price per square foot: $431
- See 1202 Aurora St, Houston on Redfin.com
9714 Braesmont Dr, Houston
- Price: $999,500
- 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,074
- Price per square foot: $245
- See 9714 Braesmont Dr, Houston on Redfin.com
1700 Sunset Blvd Unit E, Houston
- Price: $999,500
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,979
- Price per square foot: $251
- See 1700 Sunset Blvd Unit E, Houston on Redfin.com
22 New Greens Ct, Kingwood
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,021
- Price per square foot: $198
- See 22 New Greens Ct, Kingwood on Redfin.com
19007 Aquatic Dr, Humble
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,258
- Price per square foot: $234
- See 19007 Aquatic Dr, Humble on Redfin.com
3302 Rochdale St, Houston
- Price: $999,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,924
- Price per square foot: $254
- See 3302 Rochdale St, Houston on Redfin.com
718 Marywood Chase, Houston
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,921
- Price per square foot: $254
- See 718 Marywood Chase, Houston on Redfin.com
5007 Dickson St, Houston
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,826
- Price per square foot: $261
- See 5007 Dickson St, Houston on Redfin.com
914 Main St #1201, Houston
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,739
- Price per square foot: $267
- See 914 Main St #1201, Houston on Redfin.com
1037 Rutland St, Houston
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,232
- Price per square foot: $447
- See 1037 Rutland St, Houston on Redfin.com
2101 Banks St, Houston
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,160
- Price per square foot: $462
- See 2101 Banks St, Houston on Redfin.com
1723 Marshall St, Houston
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,904
- Price per square foot: $524
- See 1723 Marshall St, Houston on Redfin.com
729 Merrill St, Houston
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,716
- Price per square foot: $582
- See 729 Merrill St, Houston on Redfin.com
5403 Breen Dr, Houston
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,032
- Price per square foot: $968
- See 5403 Breen Dr, Houston on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.