How gas prices have changed in Waco in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Naples using data from AAA.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Waco, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of July 11.

Waco by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.78

--- Texas average: $2.80

- Week change: +$0.09 (+3.3%)

- Year change: -$0.33 (-10.5%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.67 (6/14/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.12

- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)

- Year change: -$0.33 (-9.6%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.22 (6/18/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Henderson, KY: $2.61

#2. San Angelo, TX: $2.61

#3. Amarillo, TX: $2.63

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#5. Salinas, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

(Stacker/Stacker)

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#4. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#3. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.83

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.90

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $5.04