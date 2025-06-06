How gas prices have changed in Houston in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Houston, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of June 6.
Houston by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.68
--- Texas average: $2.75
- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)
- Year change: -$0.37 (-12.0%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.68 (6/11/22)
- Diesel current price: $3.02
- Week change: -$0.02 (-0.6%)
- Year change: -$0.41 (-12.0%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.24 (6/19/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Laredo, TX: $2.53
#2. Henderson, KY: $2.53
#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.59
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. Santa Rosa, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.98
#4. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.98
#3. Salinas, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.01
#2. Lihue (Kauai), HI
- Regular gas price: $5.04
#1. Napa, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.08