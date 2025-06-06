How gas prices have changed in Houston in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Houston, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of June 6.

Houston by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.68

--- Texas average: $2.75

- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)

- Year change: -$0.37 (-12.0%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.68 (6/11/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.02

- Week change: -$0.02 (-0.6%)

- Year change: -$0.41 (-12.0%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.24 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Laredo, TX: $2.53

#2. Henderson, KY: $2.53

#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.59

Metros with the most expensive gas

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#5. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.98

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#4. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.98

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#3. Salinas, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.01

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#2. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $5.04

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#1. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.08