How gas prices have changed in Fort Worth in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of June 6.
Fort Worth by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.94
--- Texas average: $2.75
- Week change: +$0.15 (+5.6%)
- Year change: -$0.05 (-1.8%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.83 (6/16/22)
- Diesel current price: $3.02
- Week change: -$0.00 (-0.1%)
- Year change: -$0.33 (-9.7%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.45 (6/20/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Laredo, TX: $2.53
#2. Henderson, KY: $2.53
#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.59
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. Santa Rosa, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.98
#4. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.98
#3. Salinas, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.01
#2. Lihue (Kauai), HI
- Regular gas price: $5.04
#1. Napa, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.08