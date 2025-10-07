How gas prices have changed in College Station in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in College Station-Bryan, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 6.

College Station by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.72

--- Texas average: $2.75

- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)

- Year change: -$0.06 (-2.2%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.69 (6/14/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.23

- Week change: +$0.01 (+0.2%)

- Year change: +$0.07 (+2.1%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.37 (6/20/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $2.42

#2. Tulsa, OK: $2.46

#3. Casper, WY: $2.50

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.79

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.90

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.97

