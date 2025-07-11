How gas prices have changed in Brownsville in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Brownsville-Harlingen, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of July 11.

Brownsville by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.81

--- Texas average: $2.80

- Week change: +$0.30 (+11.8%)

- Year change: -$0.42 (-13.2%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.49 (6/10/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.34

- Week change: +$0.30 (+10.0%)

- Year change: -$0.26 (-7.3%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.28 (5/10/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Henderson, KY: $2.61

#2. San Angelo, TX: $2.61

#3. Amarillo, TX: $2.63

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#5. Salinas, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#4. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#3. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.83

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.90

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $5.04