How do I check my business credit score for free?

Brex explains how a business credit score shapes growth opportunities in unexpected ways, such as determining if you'll get an expansion loan, influencing whether suppliers offer you better payment terms, or impacting your insurance rates.

A staggering 45% of small business owners don't know they have a business credit score, according to the Native American Dream Gap survey. Even more surprising—this number could be silently impacting your business right now, affecting everything from your loan terms to your relationships with suppliers.

Most business owners understand personal credit scores, but business credit scores play by a different set of rules. It's not just about the numbers being different (they are), or how they're calculated (that's unique, too). What really matters is that your business credit score tells a story about your company's financial health to everyone from lenders to potential partners. And unlike personal credit, anyone can check it without your knowledge.

Whether you're launching a startup or running an established company, your business credit score shapes your growth opportunities in unexpected ways. It can determine if you'll get that expansion loan, influence whether suppliers offer you better payment terms, or even impact your insurance rates. In this guide, Brex will cut through the complexity of business credit scores, show you exactly how to check yours (including free methods), and help you understand this important measure of your business's financial health.

What is a business credit score?

Your business credit score is much like a report card for your company's financial reliability, but instead of letter grades, it uses numbers to tell lenders, vendors, and partners how likely you are to pay your bills on time. This number, typically ranging from 1 to 100, serves as a quick snapshot of your business's creditworthiness, influencing everything from loan terms to supplier payment conditions.

Unlike personal credit scores that follow you as an individual, business credit scores are tied specifically to your company's financial behavior. The business credit score range varies by bureau. While personal scores typically range from 300-850, business credit scores use different scales depending on the credit bureau. For example, Dun & Bradstreet's PAYDEX score ranges from 1-100, where a score of 80 or higher indicates a low risk of late payments.

What makes business credit scores unique is that they focus on your company's entire financial relationship ecosystem. They consider factors like how quickly you pay suppliers, your relationship with multiple vendors, your credit utilization across business accounts, and your company's overall financial stability. This broader view helps other businesses decide whether they want to work with you, extend credit terms, or offer better pricing on bulk orders.

Think of your business credit score as the number representing your company's financial reputation. Just as your personal credit score might affect your ability to rent an apartment or get a car loan, your business credit score can impact your ability to lease commercial space, secure inventory with favorable terms, or qualify for that crucial business expansion loan.

Factors affecting your business credit score

Ever wondered what makes your business credit score tick up or down? While these numbers might seem mysterious, they're actually calculated using specific factors that you can actively manage. By understanding what influences your score, you'll be better equipped to make decisions that strengthen your business's creditworthiness and unlock opportunities for growth.

Payment history

Your payment track record carries the most weight in determining your business credit score. Every time you pay a vendor, supplier, or lender, it leaves a mark on your credit history. Consistently paying bills on time or early can significantly boost your score, while even a single late payment can cause a noticeable drop. Vendors typically report payments that are 30, 60, or 90 days late, with longer delays causing more damage to your score.

Credit utilization

The amount of credit you're using compared to your available credit limits plays a crucial role. Think of it like a financial breathing room indicator—maxing out your business credit cards or lines of credit signals potential cash flow problems to lenders. As a rule of thumb, try to keep your credit utilization below 30% to maintain a healthy score.

Credit history length

Just like a fine wine, your business credit gets better with age. Lenders want to see a track record of responsible credit management over time. A longer credit history gives them more data to evaluate your business's financial reliability and demonstrates trust in your business. Even if you're not planning to borrow soon, establishing credit relationships early helps build this crucial history.

Industry risk factors

Your business's industry also influences your credit score. Some sectors are considered higher risk than others based on historical data about business success rates and payment patterns. While you can't change your industry, understanding its risk profile helps you better interpret your score and know what to expect when applying for credit.

Public records and legal filings

Keep in mind that legal issues like liens, judgments, or bankruptcies can severely impact your score. These public records stay on your credit report for years and are red flags to potential lenders. Maintaining clean public records is essential for preserving your business's creditworthiness.

Remember, your business credit score isn't set in stone—it's a dynamic number that responds to your financial behaviors. By staying on top of these factors and maintaining a culture of financial discipline, you can actively work to improve your score and open doors to better opportunities for your business.

How are business scores calculated?

Smart businesses don't put all their eggs in one basket, and the same principle applies to business credit. Your credit mix, or the variety of credit types your business uses, plays a significant role in your score. Lenders want to see that you can successfully manage different types of credit, from revolving credit cards to equipment loans and supplier payment terms.

Having a diverse credit portfolio shows lenders you're experienced in managing various financial obligations. For example, a business that successfully handles both a line of credit and vendor payment terms often scores higher than one that only uses a single credit card. However, don't rush to open multiple accounts just for diversity—each credit type should serve a real business purpose. When building this mix, compare business credit cards that align with your spending patterns and growth goals.

Business information and demographics

The structural details of your business also factor into your credit score. This includes:

Time in business

Company size and revenue

Number of employees

Industry stability

Location

These factors help credit bureaus understand your business's stability and growth trajectory. A company that's been operating for five years in a stable industry typically presents less risk than a startup in a volatile market.

Company size and growth patterns

Your business's growth pattern tells an important story to credit bureaus. Steady, sustainable growth generally positively impacts your score, while erratic patterns might raise red flags. Credit bureaus look at factors like:

Annual revenue trends

Employee count changes

Market expansion

Contract volume

Remember, rapid growth isn't always better for your credit score—consistent, manageable growth often leads to stronger scores in the long run.

This layered approach to credit scoring means there's no single quick fix for improving your score. Instead, focus on building a solid foundation across all these areas while maintaining strong payment habits. Think of it as building a reputation. It takes time, but the benefits of a strong business credit score are worth the effort.

How to check your business credit score

While free options provide basic insights, paid services offer comprehensive access to your business credit information. Each major credit bureau provides different packages tailored to various business needs. Let's explore your options for accessing detailed business credit reports.

Dun & Bradstreet (D&B)

D&B focuses exclusively on business credit reporting, offering three distinct service levels. Its free Credit Insights service provides basic alerts about changes to your Paydex Score and other key metrics. For more detailed insights, its Basic tier ($49 monthly) includes continuous monitoring of six D&B scores and ratings, plus historical trends. The Plus tier ($149 monthly) adds advanced features like dark web monitoring and competitive analysis tools.

What sets D&B apart is its specialized business focus. Their Paydex Score is widely recognized by vendors and suppliers, making their monitoring services particularly valuable for businesses with extensive supplier relationships.

Experian

Experian stands out by offering both one-time reports and subscription services. For businesses wanting a quick snapshot, their CreditScore Report provides basic information for $39.95. The more detailed ProfilePlus Report ($49.95) includes comprehensive tradeline data and credit inquiry information.

For ongoing monitoring, their Business Credit Advantage subscription ($199 annually) offers unlimited score access and real-time alerts. Large, multi-entity enterprises might consider their Business CreditScore Pro ($1,955 annually), which allows monitoring of up to 30 businesses monthly.

Equifax

Equifax provides one of the most detailed business credit reports in the industry, though its pricing structure is less transparent. A single comprehensive report typically costs $99.95, while a bundle of five reports runs around $399.95—making the bundle a more cost-effective choice if you plan to monitor your credit regularly throughout the year.

Equifax's reports stand out for including their exclusive Business Failure Score, which predicts the likelihood of bankruptcy within the next 12 months. Each report provides a thorough analysis of your business's creditworthiness, including detailed company profiles, credit summaries, and public records information. While accessing Equifax's services requires more effort than other bureaus—often involving direct contact with their sales team—many businesses find the depth of their reporting worth the extra steps.

Consider your business needs when selecting a credit monitoring service. If you're primarily working with suppliers, D&B's services might be most valuable. For basic credit monitoring, Experian's one-time reports offer cost-effective insights. Larger businesses or those needing detailed risk analysis might find Equifax's comprehensive reports worth the investment.

Free ways to check your business credit score

Getting your hands on your business credit score doesn't always require opening your wallet. Smart business owners can leverage several free resources to stay informed about their credit standing. Let's explore the most effective no-cost methods to monitor your business credit.

Free credit monitoring services

Several platforms offer basic credit monitoring without charge, though it's important to understand what you're getting. Nav's free plan, for example, provides summary-level access to your business credit scores and helps you get a sense of your credit posture. While you won't get the full detailed reports, these free services give you enough insight to spot significant changes and trends in your credit profile. Just remember that free tiers typically provide basic information rather than comprehensive analysis.

Supplier credit programs

Some major suppliers and vendors offer free credit score access through their business programs. Office supply companies like Staples and Office Depot sometimes include free business credit monitoring as part of their business membership programs. While these services might not be as comprehensive as paid options, they provide decent insights into your credit standing.

Business credit score websites

Several websites offer free trials of their credit monitoring services. While these require careful attention to cancellation dates, they can provide valuable periodic checks of your business credit. Just be sure to mark your calendar and cancel before the trial period ends if you don't want to continue with the paid service.

Remember, while these free options provide valuable insights, they might not offer the same depth of information as paid services. Consider using a combination of these free tools to maintain regular oversight of your business credit while saving your budget for other critical business needs. The key is to check consistently, regardless of which method you choose. And if you're just starting out, look for business credit cards with Employer Identification Number (EIN) only requirements that can help you begin building your business credit even without an established credit history.

Why you should check your business credit scores

Imagine losing out on your dream business opportunity because you didn't know your credit score needed work. It happens more often than you'd think. Regular monitoring of your credit scores isn't just a good practice—it's essential for protecting and growing your company. Here's why staying on top of your scores matters.

Catch problems before they cost you

Just like you monitor your inventory or take steps to improve cash flow, keeping an eye on your credit scores helps you spot potential issues early. Whether it's an incorrect late payment report or suspicious activity, early detection lets you address problems before they impact your business opportunities. For example, a single reporting error could drop your score by 20 points overnight, potentially affecting your ability to secure favorable supplier terms or critical funding.

Secure better financing terms

When you know your business credit scores, you enter financing discussions with confidence. Strong scores can help you negotiate better interest rates, higher credit limits, and more favorable repayment terms. The difference between a good and excellent score could save you thousands in interest on a business loan or help you secure that larger business line of credit you need for expansion.

Build stronger business relationships

Potential partners and suppliers often check your business credit before establishing relationships. Strong scores help you qualify for better payment terms with suppliers and secure larger contracts with major clients. Many businesses find that good credit scores lead to lower insurance premiums and stronger credibility within their industry. These relationships become invaluable as your business grows and seeks new opportunities in the market.

Stay ahead of the competition

In today's competitive business environment, strong credit scores give you an edge. They provide flexibility when opportunities arise and help you act quickly on growth opportunities. While your competitors might struggle to secure quick funding or favorable vendor terms, good credit scores keep doors open for your business.

Protect your business's reputation

Your business credit scores reflect your company's financial responsibility and reliability. Regular monitoring helps ensure this important aspect of your business reputation stays strong. Remember, unlike personal credit scores, anyone can check your business credit scores—including potential clients and partners—often without your knowledge or permission.

By staying informed about your business credit scores, you're not just checking numbers. You're actively managing a key aspect of your business's financial health and future opportunities.

Take control of your business credit score

Building and maintaining a strong business credit score is ultimately about creating opportunities for your company's growth. Whether you're checking your score through free monitoring services or investing in comprehensive credit reports, regular oversight helps you spot potential issues early and take advantage of opportunities faster.

Don't be part of the 45% of small business owners in the dark about their business credit score. Your business credit score is too important to ignore, especially when it can affect everything from your supplier relationships to your growth potential. Start by understanding where your score stands today, then make a plan to monitor and improve it over time.