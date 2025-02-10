BuchhaltungsButler and DataPulse explore the effects of the four-day work week worldwide and as an idea growing in popularity in the U.S.

Imagine a world where the workweek is only four days long. You'd have an additional day free to run a household, spend time with loved ones, devote time to hobbies, or rest. For many workers globally, this is now a tangible reality. Nearly a century after the five-day workweek was established, the four-day workweek is moving from theoretical trials to real-world implementation. Groundbreaking trials across the world reveal the transformative potential of a four-day workweek to reduce burnout and improve quality of life, all while either improving output or having no negative impact on a firm's productivity levels.

Burnout: A Crisis in the Workforce

These global success stories come at a time when burnout is on the rise. So much so, the World Bank's 11th Revision of the International Classification of Diseases classified burnout as an occupational phenomenon "resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed." The consequences of burnout extend beyond mental well-being to include serious physical health risks. Research from the American Heart Association found that working over 10 hours a day for more than a decade raises the risk of stroke for people under 50, and a study from the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health found that regularly working long hours increases the likelihood of excessive drinking by 12%.

In Glassdoor's July 2024 Employee Confidence Index, researchers found that employee mentions of burnout are up 44% from pre-pandemic levels. Likewise, a Boston Consulting Group survey of 11,000 workers in eight countries found that nearly half are dealing with the symptoms of burnout right now.

Our modern relentless hustle culture glorifies overwork. So it's no surprise that burnout is especially acute among younger workers. Indeed, a Gallup survey of nearly 7,500 full-time U.S. employees concluded that "nearly seven in 10 millennials are experiencing some level of burnout on the job".

Data stats showing that nearly half of employees surveyed report burnout. (Stacker/Stacker)

BuchhaltungsButler

Shorter Workweeks Offer a Promising Answer

A recent study by BuchhaltungsButler in collaboration with DataPulse Research found that companies implementing a four-day work week—permanently, partially, or on a trial basis—reported higher morale. Many also saw the shorter week as beneficial for business.

Data showing that majority view a 4-day workweek as positive for morale and business. (Stacker/Stacker)

BuchhaltungsButler

U.K. 4-Day Work Week Trial Boosts Productivity and Reduces Burnout

In the United Kingdom, the largest trial of the four-day working week to date included 61 companies and 2,900 workers. Employee burnout decreased by a remarkable 71%, while productivity remained stable or improved. Employees received 100% of their pay for 80% of the hours they would usually work. Unsurprisingly, 89% of participating companies had opted to stick with the four-day working week one year after the research trial concluded.

Data showing that a 4-day workweek trials reduce stress and burnout while boosting satisfaction. (Stacker/Stacker)

BuchhaltungsButler

Iceland Pioneers Shortened Work Week With Widespread Adoption

In Iceland, the theoretical has evolved into real-world implementation. Following successful trials involving 1% of the population, Iceland officially shortened the working week from 40 hours to 36 hours in 2019. Today, nearly 90% of the population has the right to or is already working shorter hours.

Line chart showing that Iceland's working hours went down 14.3 percent for men and 11 percent for women. (Stacker/Stacker)

BuchhaltungsButler

Global Trials Show Shorter Work Weeks Boost Well-Being and Productivity

In Spain, around 360,000 people in Valencia who took part in a month-long trial reported using the additional time to rest, exercise, and run their household. In New Zealand, one of the largest financial services firms switched to a four-day workweek for 240 employees and reported a 20% increase in productivity.



These results underline the potential of shorter workweeks to increase personal well-being without compromising productivity. After all, workers in the U.S. today are 4.5 times more productive per hour than they were back in the 1950s, just two short decades after the five-day workweek was adopted. Despite their productivity, workers in the U.S. are working more hours than most European nations. Notably, as a World Economic Forum study found, the five happiest countries work over 100 fewer hours annually than the OECD average, while the five least happy countries consistently exceed the average.

Graphs showing worker productivity has been increasing for more than a century and that US stands out with the higher average working hours compared to most high income nations. (Stacker/Stacker)

BuchhaltungsButler

Building Momentum

The results speak for themselves. According to 4-Day Week Global, companies experimenting with the four-day week have reported a 25% boost in revenue, a 32% reduction in employee resignations, and 83% find it easier to attract top talent. Microsoft Japan, for example, experienced a 40% increase in productivity and a decrease in costs.

Business leaders are taking note. According to KPMG's 2024 CEO Outlook Pulse Survey, 30% of CEOs are exploring four-day or 4.5-day workweeks as a way to reduce burnout and enhance employee retention. Both Bill Gates, Founder of Microsoft, and Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JP Morgan Chase, have suggested advances in AI will lead to a workweek that's even shorter in the future. Tomorrow's workforce is enthusiastic too; 81% of Americans aged 18-34 believe a four-day working week would improve productivity and benefit their work-life balance, according to a CNBC and Generation Lab poll. Likewise, the survey from BuchhaltungsButler concluded that 75% of the youngest workers would even consider switching jobs for a four-day workweek.

Pie charts showing how youth overwhelmingly support a 4-day workweek and how half or more young workers would consider a shorter workweek. (Stacker/Stacker)

BuchhaltungsButler

U.S. Considers 32-Hour Work Week Amid Growing Support

This movement is building momentum to such an extent that it has now reached the U.S. Congress. In 2024, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) introduced the Thirty-Two Hour Workweek Act (H.R. 1332), proposing to reduce the workweek to 32 hours without cutting pay. While the bill is unlikely to advance in the near term, its introduction reflects a growing recognition that it's time to rethink outdated workplace norms.

The four-day workweek is not merely an idea—it's a proven strategy for enhancing worker well-being while giving firms a competitive edge. In a world where modernity often feels like a battle against time, the four-day workweek challenges the burnout-driven status quo and reintroduces a sense of balance to our lives. As more companies and countries embrace this model, the focus will shift from "if" to "how" quickly it can become the standard, redefining work-life harmony for a modern age.