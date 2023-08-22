Hoobastank's "The Reason" video hits 1 billion YouTube views

You don't need to be a perfect person to hit 1 billion views on YouTube.

Just ask Hoobastank, whose breakout single "The Reason" has officially hit the milestone.

In a Facebook post, Hoobastank writes, "When we wrote this song, and later shot the video, never in our wildest dreams could we have predicted the reach, longevity and connection it would have with you, our fans and listeners around the world.

"We hope it continues to reach people, old and new, for years to come," the band continues. "A billion views is incredible. On to the next billion. Thank you all. Every single one of you."

"The Reason," which begins with the lyric: "I'm not a perfect person," is the title track off Hoobstank's 2003 sophomore album. It hit #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is certified four-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Recently, "The Reason" has seen a resurgence on TikTok.

