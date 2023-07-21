Hollywood Undead announces tour with Tech N9ne

Hollywood Undead Perform At O2 Forum Kentish Town, London Ollie Millington/Redferns

By Josh Johnson

Hollywood Undead has announced a U.S. tour alongside rapper Tech N9ne.

The co-headlining outing is dubbed the Hollywood and N9ne tour, a play on the famous Los Angeles intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street. It kicks off October 16 in St. Louis and concludes November 19 in Nashville.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit HollywoodandN9neTour.com.

Hollywood Undead will be touring in continued support of their 2022 album, Hotel Kalifornia.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

