Hollywood Undead slays new '1x1' single with 'Raining Blood' sample

Hollywood Undead has premiered a new single called "1x1."

The track samples the guitar riff from Slayer's thrash classic "Raining Blood," and credits Slayer members Kerry King and Jeff Hanneman as co-writers.

The accompanying "1x1" video, which features shots of Hollywood Undead members wearing Slayer T-shirts, is streaming on YouTube.

"1x1" follows Hollywood Undead's singles "SAVIOR" and "Hollywood Forever," which were released in 2025 and 2024, respectively. The band's most recent album is 2022's Hotel Kalifornia.

Hollywood Undead is playing a number of upcoming U.S. festivals, including Welcome to Rockville, Inkcarceration and Rocklahoma.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

