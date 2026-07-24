Hole's '﻿Pretty on the Inside﻿,' '﻿Live Through This'﻿ and ﻿'Celebrity Skin﻿' to be reissued

'﻿Pretty on the Inside﻿,' '﻿Live Through This'﻿ and ﻿'Celebrity Skin﻿' album artwork. (UMe)

Hole's first three albums — 1991's Pretty on the Inside, 1994's Live Through This and 1998's Celebrity Skin — are being reissued.

Each title will be released Sept. 18 in multiple formats, including exclusive color, zoetrope and standard black vinyl, and will feature remastered audio.

The Pretty on the Inside reissue will also include three bonus tracks that have never been available before on streaming platforms.

Exclusive Record Store Day Essential editions of all three reissues will be released in independent retailers on Oct. 23.

Hole broke up in 2002. Frontwoman Courtney Love reformed the band in 2009 and released the album Nobody's Daughter in 2010, though it didn't feature any of the other members of the classic Hole lineup: guitarist Eric Erlandson, bassist Melissa Auf de Maur and drummer Patty Schemel.

In the years since, the Hole members would perform together here and there, but the band's never officially reunited.

Fans may have gotten their hopes up again when the Hole Facebook page published a post on July 17 reading, "More news next Friday," though that now appears to be referring to the reissues. Besides, Love already denied a Hole reunion was happening back in March, though she and Auf der Maur are planning some sort of tour together.

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