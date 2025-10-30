Hole's Melissa Auf der Maur announces ﻿'Even the Good Girls Will Cry﻿' memoir

Hole bassist Melissa Auf der Maur has announced a new memoir.

The book, titled Even the Good Girls Will Cry: A '90s Rock Memoir, is set to be released March 17, 2026.

"This book is about the decade that defined me and my generation, 1991-2001, and my life in the rock

bands which allowed me to have a front row seat to an incredibly visceral and unforgettable moment in

the counterculture," Auf der Maur says.

"It's a love letter to the power of music and one-of-a-kind voices that make the world a cooler place; it's also an ode to the analog, and what magic has been lost," she continues. "Sharing what our generation witnessed, and what the world once was, in my hope of building a more livable future together."

Along with Hole, Auf der Maur played in The Smashing Pumpkins for a year before launching a solo career. She reunited with Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan during a concert in June.

