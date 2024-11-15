Hole's Courtney Love & Melissa Auf der Maur reunite on new 070 Shake album

By Josh Johnson

Former Hole bandmates Courtney Love and Melissa Auf der Maur reunite on the new album from hip-hop artist 070 Shake.

The record, titled Petrichor, includes a cover of Tim Buckley's "Song to the Siren," which features vocals from both Love and Auf der Maur.

Both "Song to the Siren" and Petrichor are out now.

Love and Auf der Maur last performed live together in 2018. While talk of a Hole reunion followed, Love declared in a 2021 interview one would "absolutely not" happen.

