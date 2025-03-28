Hinder announces new album, 'Back to Life'

Evil Teen Records
By Josh Johnson

Hinder has announced a new album called Back to Life.

The "Lips of an Angel" outfit's first record in eight years will arrive May 23. It includes the previously released singles "Live Without It," which currently sits in the top 20 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, and "Everything Is a Cult."

Hinder's also now released a third cut called "Bring Me Back to Life." You can listen that via digital outlets and watch its video on YouTube.

Hinder will be playing upcoming festivals, including Louder than Life, Aftershock, and the Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival.

