Highly Suspect announces new album, '﻿As Above, So Below'

Highly Suspect has announced a new album called As Above, So Below.

The fifth studio effort from the "Lydia" rockers is due out July 19. It's the follow-up to 2022's The Midnight Demon Club, which spawned the singles "Natural Born Killer" and "Ice Cold."

"Could not be more proud and excited to finally announce this album," says frontman Johnny Stevens. "You have no idea how grateful we are to be able to do so either."

You can listen to the As Above, So Below opener, "Summertime Voodoo," now via digital outlets. An extended version, featuring a spoken word outro, is streaming alongside a lyric video now on YouTube.

Highly Suspect will play a run of U.S. tour dates starting in July. They're also performing at the Louder than Life and Aftershock festivals.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit HighlySuspect.net.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.