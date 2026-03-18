Highly Suspect announces US tour

Johnny Stevens of Highly Suspect performs during Live At The Domain on February 27, 2026 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Dave Simpson/WireImage)

Highly Suspect has announced a U.S. tour.

The headlining trek begins May 17 in Madison, Wisconsin, and concludes June 2 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Presales are ongoing, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit HighlySuspect.net.

You can also catch Highly Suspect performing at the upcoming Welcome to Rockville and Aftershock festivals.

Highly Suspect premiered a new single called "Yellow Roses" in February. The band's most recent album is 2024's As Above, So Below.

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