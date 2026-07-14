Highly Suspect announces US tour with Yelawolf

Johnny Stevens of Highly Suspect performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 21, 2018 in Indio, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Highly Suspect has announced a U.S. tour co-headlined by rapper Yelawolf.

The joint outing, dubbed the War Within tour, kicks off Sept. 23 in Indianapolis and wraps up Oct. 15 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit HighlySuspect.net.

Highly Suspect's most recent album is 2024's As Above, So Below. They've released three new songs so far in 2026: "Yellow Roses," "Wasted" and "Big Shop of Horrors."

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