Stacker compiled the highest scoring NBA players born in Texas.

Basketball has grown into a truly global game, with players from every corner of the world now filling NBA rosters. But the league's American roots still run deep — and many of its top scorers got their start in hometown gyms and high school courts across the United States.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the highest scoring NBA players born in Texas using data from Basketball-Reference.com. Players were ranked according to their total NBA career points. Only players who scored at least 500 total career points in the NBA were considered. Games played, minutes played, and career averages were provided as supplementary insights. Data is as of October 29, 2025.

Read on to see which stars and hometown legends top the list for Texas.

#20. Myles Turner

- City: Bedford

- Years played: 2016-2026 (11 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 646 (18,573 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 14.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST

- Total career points: 9,064

#19. DeAndre Jordan

- City: Houston

- Years played: 2009-2026 (18 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,112 (27,878 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 8.5 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST

- Total career points: 9,490

#18. Mike Dunleavy

- City: Fort Worth

- Years played: 2003-2017 (15 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 986 (27,340 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 11.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST

- Total career points: 11,048

#17. Wesley Matthews

- City: San Antonio

- Years played: 2010-2024 (15 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 986 (28,579 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST

- Total career points: 11,210

#16. Willie Naulls

- City: Dallas

- Years played: 1957-1966 (10 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 716 (20,620 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 15.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.6 AST

- Total career points: 11,305

#15. Larry Johnson

- City: Tyler

- Years played: 1992-2001 (10 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 707 (25,685 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.3 AST

- Total career points: 11,450

#14. David Wesley

- City: San Antonio

- Years played: 1994-2007 (14 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 949 (30,272 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 12.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST

- Total career points: 11,842

#13. Mookie Blaylock

- City: Garland

- Years played: 1990-2002 (13 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 889 (31,026 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.7 AST

- Total career points: 11,962

#12. Mack Calvin

- City: Fort Worth

- Years played: 1970-1981 (11 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 755 (21,593 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 16.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST

- Total career points: 12,172

#11. Trae Young

- City: Lubbock

- Years played: 2019-2026 (8 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 487 (16,754 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 25.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 9.8 AST

- Total career points: 12,303

#10. Joe Caldwell

- City: Texas City

- Years played: 1965-1975 (11 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 782 (25,261 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 16.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.4 AST

- Total career points: 12,619

#9. Bill Sharman

- City: Abilene

- Years played: 1951-1961 (11 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 711 (21,793 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 17.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST

- Total career points: 12,665

#8. Stephen Jackson

- City: Houston

- Years played: 2001-2014 (14 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 858 (27,398 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 15.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST

- Total career points: 12,976

#7. Julius Randle

- City: Dallas

- Years played: 2015-2026 (12 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 714 (22,878 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 19.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.8 AST

- Total career points: 13,617

#6. Ricky Pierce

- City: Dallas

- Years played: 1983-1998 (16 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 969 (23,665 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST

- Total career points: 14,467

#5. Zelmo Beaty

- City: Hillister

- Years played: 1963-1975 (12 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 889 (29,676 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 17.1 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.5 AST

- Total career points: 15,207

#4. Jimmy Butler

- City: Houston

- Years played: 2012-2026 (15 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 874 (28,953 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 18.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.3 AST

- Total career points: 16,005

#3. Grant Hill

- City: Dallas

- Years played: 1995-2013 (18 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,026 (34,776 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 16.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 4.1 AST

- Total career points: 17,137

#2. Chris Bosh

- City: Dallas

- Years played: 2004-2016 (13 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 893 (31,936 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 19.2 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.0 AST

- Total career points: 17,189

#1. LaMarcus Aldridge

- City: Dallas

- Years played: 2007-2022 (16 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,076 (36,242 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 19.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST

- Total career points: 20,558

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 41 states.