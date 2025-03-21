Hey! Wait! Hear Nirvana mashed-up with Bring Me the Horizon, courtesy of Fontaines D.C.

The "Starburster" outfit brings the two songs together in the latest installment of Australian radio station triple j's Like a Version cover series.

The performance starts with a slow, moody take on "Can You Feel My Heart" before transitioning into "Heart-Shaped Box." In a follow-up interview, Fontaines guitarist Conor Curley shares that frontman Grian Chatten started singing the grunge classic while they were putting together the Horizon cover.

"It was almost kind of like a thing of, 'Oh, do we switch it to ['Heart-Shaped Box'] and use the ['Can You Feel My Heart'] instrumentation?'" Curley says. "So it kind of just made sense."

You can watch Fontaines D.C.'s Like a Version performance streaming now on YouTube.

