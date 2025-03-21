Hey! Wait! Hear Nirvana mashed-up with Bring Me the Horizon, courtesy of Fontaines D.C.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
By Josh Johnson

Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box" gets mashed up with Bring Me the Horizon's "Can You Feel My Heart" thanks to Fontaines D.C.

The "Starburster" outfit brings the two songs together in the latest installment of Australian radio station triple j's Like a Version cover series.

The performance starts with a slow, moody take on "Can You Feel My Heart" before transitioning into "Heart-Shaped Box." In a follow-up interview, Fontaines guitarist Conor Curley shares that frontman Grian Chatten started singing the grunge classic while they were putting together the Horizon cover.

"It was almost kind of like a thing of, 'Oh, do we switch it to ['Heart-Shaped Box'] and use the ['Can You Feel My Heart'] instrumentation?'" Curley says. "So it kind of just made sense."

You can watch Fontaines D.C.'s Like a Version performance streaming now on YouTube.

