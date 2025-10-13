Bush's new album I Beat Loneliness has a song called "60 Ways to Forget People," which is 10 more ways than there are to leave your lover and 39 less than there are luftballons. If you're wondering why exactly frontman Gavin Rossdale chose the number 60 for the track, he actually started off with another, much larger number.

"It began as 1000," Rossdale tells ABC Audio.

Rossdale decided to change it, though, not because of any musical or rhythmic reason -- "It actually sang really well," he says -- but because Bush already recorded a song called "1000 Years" for their last record, 2022's The Art of Survival, and released a duet version of it with Amy Lee of Evanescence.

"So I was, like, 'It can't be 1000 again!'" Rossdale says.

To finally arrive on 60, Rossdale had to "go through a number of numbers to see what worked."

I Beat Loneliness is out now. It also includes the single "The Land of Milk and Honey."

