Hey Gavin Rossdale, why are there '60 Ways to Forget People'?

GAVIN ROSSDALE Bush's Gavin Rossdale on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Bush's new album I Beat Loneliness has a song called "60 Ways to Forget People," which is 10 more ways than there are to leave your lover and 39 less than there are luftballons. If you're wondering why exactly frontman Gavin Rossdale chose the number 60 for the track, he actually started off with another, much larger number.

"It began as 1000," Rossdale tells ABC Audio.

Rossdale decided to change it, though, not because of any musical or rhythmic reason -- "It actually sang really well," he says -- but because Bush already recorded a song called "1000 Years" for their last record, 2022's The Art of Survival, and released a duet version of it with Amy Lee of Evanescence.

"So I was, like, 'It can't be 1000 again!'" Rossdale says.

To finally arrive on 60, Rossdale had to "go through a number of numbers to see what worked."

I Beat Loneliness is out now. It also includes the single "The Land of Milk and Honey."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!