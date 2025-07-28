He's a punk rocker, yes he is: Iggy Pop performs ﻿Superman﻿ song live for first time

By Josh Johnson

Iggy Pop performed the track "Punkrocker," a song he released with the Swedish band Teddybears back in 2006, live for the first time Saturday during his set at the Project Pabst festival in Portland, Oregon.

As for why a song nearly 20 years old is getting its live debut now, "Punkrocker" has seen a resurgence thanks to its use in the new Superman movie.

Following the film's premiere earlier in July, Pop told The Hollywood Reporter, "I always thought ['Punkrocker'] had soul."

"Superman is the best friend you could have," the Godfather of Punk added.

