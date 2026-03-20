Here's your chance to hear Maynard James Keenan quote The Great Cornholio on Puscifer's tour

Puscifer will launch a U.S. tour Friday in Las Vegas in support of their new album, Normal Isn't. The band previously debuted the record live for their Live at the Pacific Stock Exchange concert film, which gave frontman Maynard James Keenan a good idea on how to bring the new material to life onstage.

"I think they translated very well live," Keenan tells ABC Audio. "It's gonna be a great tour, 'cause we'll be putting in older songs with the newer songs, and I think ... it will dovetail."

Catching the tour will also provide the opportunity to hear Kennan sing the word "bunghole" in person, as he does on the Normal Isn't song "Self Evident." As for why he felt the need to channel The Great Cornholio, the answer is simple.

"I was avoiding, like, the obvious big words you have to bleep out," Keenan says. "And I thought, 'Well, bunghole works better than a******.'"

Prior to releasing Normal Isn't, Puscifer spent 2024 and 2025 on the Sessanta tour, which celebrated Keenan's 60th birthday. The bill also included fellow Keenan-fronted band A Perfect Circle, as well as Primus.

As for whether a Settanta tour is in the works for Keenan's 70th birthday in 2034, luckily it sounds like we won't have to wait that long.

"I'm sure we'll do one before then, having talked to everybody," Keenan says. "A Perfect Circle needs some new music, and I think Primus is working on a new album, so it would make more sense to have newer songs on that tour."

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