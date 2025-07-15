Here’s the salary it takes to live comfortably in each US state

SmartAsset reports Hawaii has the highest income needed to live comfortably at $124,467, while West Virginia has the lowest at $80,829.

As cost of living increases seem to permanently make their way to important budget items, individuals and families increasingly need more income to support a comfortable lifestyle over the long-term. This means being able to afford hobbies, vacations, retirement savings, education funds, and the occasional emergency — in addition to necessities like housing, groceries, transportation and medical expenses. One way to estimate how much income is needed for these collective expenses is the 50/30/20 budget rule. This rule suggests allocating 50% of your income to necessities, 30% to discretionary spending, and 20% to long-term goals like retirement savings or paying off debt.

Given this definition, an individual in any given U.S. state needs about $5,844 more earnings than last year to have a comfortable, sustainable budget, while working families of four need an additional $9,360. With this in mind, SmartAsset examined the salary needed to live comfortably in each state — the pre-tax income needed for necessities, long-term savings and a little extra breathing room — and how it's changed each year.

Key Findings

Hawaii is the most expensive state for a single adult to live comfortably. It takes a salary of $124,467 for a single adult to cover needs, wants, long-term savings and income taxes in the Aloha State. This is up 9.48% from just a year ago, when the same level of comfort was estimated to be earned at $113,693.

It costs over $300,000 for a family to live comfortably in Massachusetts. Massachusetts is the most expensive state for working families. A total household income of $313,747 covers the projected short-term and long-term expenses for two adults and two children. The income needed for a single adult to live comfortably is estimated to be at $120,141 this year — second highest nationwide after Hawaii.

Adults in West Virginia need just $80,829 to live comfortably. Singletons in West Virginia need least of any state, maintaining its ranking from last year when a single adult needed $78,790. However, families need the lowest income in Mississippi, where the 2025 household income needed is just $186,618 across two earners.

Families in Vermont and New Jersey may be feeling their income squeezed. When it comes to the household income needed for a family to live comfortably, Vermont saw the highest one-year increase at 15.48% to $286,790. New Jersey followed closely behind with a 12.55% increase to $282,714.

The salary needed to live comfortably for an adult jumped nearly 10% in Montana. Montana saw the highest annual increase in income needed for an adult, with a 9.57% increase to $92,851. The income needed for families had a similarly abrupt change, jumping 11.14% to $234,957 — third-highest studywide.

States ranked and the salary needed to live comfortably in each state. (Stacker/Stacker)

Top 10 States Where the Salary Needed to Live Comfortably Is Highest

States are ranked based on the salary needed for a single adult with no children.

Hawaii

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $124,467.20

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $294,361.60

Rank, income needed for family: 2

Income needed for a single adult, 2024: $113,693

Income needed for a four-person family, 2024: $294,611

One-year change in income needed for a single adult: 9.48%

One-year change in income needed for a family: -0.08%

Massachusetts

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $120,140.80

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $313,747.20

Rank, income needed for family: 1

Income needed for a single adult, 2024: $116,022

Income needed for a four-person family, 2024: $301,184

One-year change in income needed for a single adult: 3.55%

One-year change in income needed for a family: 4.17%

California

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $119,475.20

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $287,456.00

Rank, income needed for family: 4

Income needed for a single adult, 2024: $113,651

Income needed for a four-person family, 2024: $276,723

One-year change in income needed for a single adult: 5.12%

One-year change in income needed for a family: 3.88%

New York

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $114,691.20

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $276,972.80

Rank, income needed for family: 8

Income needed for a single adult, 2024: $111,738

Income needed for a four-person family, 2024: $278,970

One-year change in income needed for a single adult: 2.64%

One-year change in income needed for a family: -0.72%

Washington

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $109,657.60

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $277,888.00

Rank, income needed for family: 7

Income needed for a single adult, 2024: $106,496

Income needed for a four-person family, 2024: $257,421

One-year change in income needed for a single adult: 2.97%

One-year change in income needed for a family: 7.95%

New Jersey

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $108,992.00

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $282,713.60

Rank, income needed for family: 6

Income needed for a single adult, 2024: $103,002

Income needed for a four-person family, 2024: $251,181

One-year change in income needed for a single adult: 5.82%

One-year change in income needed for a family: 12.55%

Maryland

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $108,867.20

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $259,168.00

Income needed for a single adult, 2024: $102,918

Rank, income needed for family: 12

Income needed for a four-person family, 2024: $239,450

One-year change in income needed for a single adult: 5.78%

One-year change in income needed for a family: 8.23%

Virginia

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $106,704.00

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $241,696.00

Income needed for a single adult, 2024: $99,965

Rank, income needed for family: 17

Income needed for a four-person family, 2024: $235,206

One-year change in income needed for a single adult: 6.74%

One-year change in income needed for a family: 2.76%

Colorado

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $105,955.20

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $273,728.00

Rank, income needed for family: 9

Income needed for a single adult, 2024: $103,293

Income needed for a four-person family, 2024: $264,992

One-year change in income needed for a single adult: 2.58%

One-year change in income needed for a family: 3.30%

10. Connecticut

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $105,164.80

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $290,368.00

Rank, income needed for family: 3

Income needed for a single adult, 2024: $100,381

Income needed for a four-person family, 2024: $279,885

One-year change in income needed for a single adult: 4.77%

One-year change in income needed for a family: 3.75%

Top 10 States Where the Salary Needed to Live Comfortably Is Lowest

States are ranked based on the salary needed for a single adult with no children.

West Virginia

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $80,828.80

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $195,353.60

Rank, income needed for family: 46

Income needed for a single adult, 2024: $78,790

Income needed for a four-person family, 2024: $189,363

One-year change in income needed for a single adult: 2.59%

One-year change in income needed for a family: 3.16%

Arkansas

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $81,078.40

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $193,772.80

Rank, income needed for family: 48

Income needed for a single adult, 2024: $79,456

Income needed for a four-person family, 2024: $180,794

One-year change in income needed for a single adult: 2.04%

One-year change in income needed for a family: 7.18%

South Dakota

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $82,160.00

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $197,932.80

Rank, income needed for family: 45

Income needed for a single adult, 2024: $81,453

Income needed for a four-person family, 2024: $192,608

One-year change in income needed for a single adult: 0.87%

One-year change in income needed for a family: 2.76%

North Dakota

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $82,284.80

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $207,334.40

Rank, income needed for family: 39

Income needed for a single adult, 2024: $80,538

Income needed for a four-person family, 2024: $202,176

One-year change in income needed for a single adult: 2.17%

One-year change in income needed for a family: 2.55%

Kentucky

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $83,574.40

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $192,940.80

Rank, income needed for family: 49

Income needed for a single adult, 2024: $80,704

Income needed for a four-person family, 2024: $190,112

One-year change in income needed for a single adult: 3.56%

One-year change in income needed for a family: 1.49%

Oklahoma

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $84,281.60

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $208,748.80

Rank, income needed for family: 36

Income needed for a single adult, 2024: $80,413

Income needed for a four-person family, 2024: $194,106

One-year change in income needed for a single adult: 4.81%

One-year change in income needed for a family: 7.54%

Ohio

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $84,780.80

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $220,563.20

Rank, income needed for family: 28

Income needed for a single adult, 2024: $80,704

Income needed for a four-person family, 2024: $209,331

One-year change in income needed for a single adult: 5.05%

One-year change in income needed for a family: 5.37%

Alabama

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $85,280.00

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $194,521.60

Rank, income needed for family: 47

Income needed for a single adult, 2024: $83,824

Income needed for a four-person family, 2024: $193,606

One-year change in income needed for a single adult: 1.74%

One-year change in income needed for a family: 0.47%

Louisiana

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $85,321.60

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $199,596.80

Rank, income needed for family: 44

Income needed for a single adult, 2024: $82,451

Income needed for a four-person family, 2024: $189,613

One-year change in income needed for a single adult: 3.48%

One-year change in income needed for a family: 5.27%

10. Mississippi

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $86,320.00

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $186,617.60

Rank, income needed for family: 50

Income needed for a single adult, 2024: $82,742

Income needed for a four-person family, 2024: $177,798

One-year change in income needed for a single adult: 4.32%

One-year change in income needed for a family: 4.96%

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset used MIT Living Wage Calculator data to gather the basic cost of living for an individual with no children and for two working adults with two children. Data includes cost of necessities that cover housing, food, transportation, income taxes and other miscellaneous items. It was last updated to reflect the most recent data available on Feb. 10, 2025.

Applying these costs to the 50/30/20 budget for 50 U.S. states, MIT’s living wage is assumed to cover needs (i.e. 50% of one’s budget). From there the total wage was extrapolated for individuals and families to spend 30% of the total on wants and 20% on savings or debt payments.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.