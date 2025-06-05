Heavy are the body checks: Linkin Park soundtracks NHL Stanley Cup promo

Linkin Park provides the soundtrack in a new promo for NHL's 2025 Stanley Cup Finals.

The clip, which you can watch now on YouTube, features footage of LP rocking their single "Heavy Is the Crown" in between highlights of the two competing teams, the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers.

Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals took place Wednesday, and saw the Oilers beat the Panthers in overtime 4-3.

In addition to bringing their music to the hockey world, Linkin Park just performed at the final for the 2025 Champions League soccer tournament over the weekend in Munich, Germany.

"Heavy Is the Crown" appears on Linkin Park's 2024 album From Zero, which marked their first with new vocalist Emily Armstrong. The band's world tour in support of From Zero will return to the U.S. in July.

