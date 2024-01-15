"Heartbroken" Gavin Rossdale announces death of dog Chewy

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale has shared that his dog Chewy has died.

"This is the last post I ever wanted to write," Rossdale writes on Instagram. "So regretfully…We buried chewy today. We lost him suddenly a few days ago. [It's] been a rough few days. Me and the fam are pretty heartbroken."

The post includes a slideshow of Chewy, an 11-year-old Pomeranian, hanging out with Rossdale in a variety of places, including on an empty stage before a show.

"I never been around small dogs before and at first I never expected to connect with such a supermodel but within a short time, I was smitten," Rossdale writes. "He was my absolute little furry bestie. I can't stop thinking about him even if I look like I'm doing something else. He was the one there through all my hardest and loneliest times. He was magic."

