Hear Patrick Stump guest on new Catbite song, 'Tired of Talk'

Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump guests on a new song from the ska band Catbite.

The track is called "Tired of Talk," and features vocals and trumpet from the "Sugar, We're Goin Down" rocker. You can watch its video streaming on YouTube.

"We are so proud of this song and hope you like it!" Catbite says.

"Tired of Talk" will appear on Catbite's upcoming EP, Doom Garden, due out May 9.

Fall Out Boy's most recent album is 2023's So Much (for) Stardust.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

