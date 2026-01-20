Hear new Violet Grohl song, 'What's Heaven Without You'

Violet Grohl performs onstage with Nirvana band members during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Violet Grohl, Dave Grohl's eldest daughter, has released a new song called "What's Heaven Without You."

The track pays tribute to late filmmaker David Lynch, who would've turned 80 on Tuesday. The Mulholland Drive director and Twin Peaks creator died in January 2025 just days before his 79th birthday.

"This song was written in [Lynch's] memory alongside two of my favorite collaborators in the world, Persia Numan, and Justin Raisen," Violet writes in an Instagram post. "A few days after the chaos and devastation of the LA fires, we came together in our grief and let it pour out into this song. We hope you can find some resonance in it."

She adds, "The impact he left on art is truly magical, we miss you David."

You can listen to "What's Heaven Without You" via Bandcamp.

Violet, 19, made her debut as a solo artist in December with the songs "THUM" and "Applefish." She previously sang on a cover of the X song "Nausea" with her dad, which was released in 2021, and has performed live with Foo Fighters and alongside the reunited Nirvana at the 2025 FireAid benefit concert.

As for papa Grohl, he'll be on tour with the Foos throughout the year, including launching a U.S. stadium run in August.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.