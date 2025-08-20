Hear Mastodon's Brann Dailor cover Bad Company with Blackberry Smoke for upcoming tribute album

'Can't Get Enough' album artwork. Primary Wave Music
By Josh Johnson

Mastodon drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor contributes to a cover of the Bad Company song "Run With the Pack" recorded by country rock band Blackberry Smoke.

Dailor provides percussion and backing vocals on the recording, which also features Bad Co. frontman Paul Rodgers. You can see Dailor in the accompanying video, streaming now on YouTube.

The "Run With the Pack" cover will appear on the upcoming Bad Co. tribute album, Can't Get Enough. The record is due out Oct. 24 and also features Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, Dirty Honey, The Struts, HARDY and Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

Dailor, meanwhile, is releasing a new album with his synth-driven side project, Arcadea, on Friday. New Mastodon material is also in the works.

