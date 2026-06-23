Hear Lzzy Hale sing on cover of Soundgarden's 'Loud Love' for King Ultramega project

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale sings on a new cover of the Soundgarden song "Loud Love."

The recording is part of the King Ultramega project, spearheaded by Mark Menghi of the band Metal Allegiance in honor of the late Chris Cornell. It also includes Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick and original Pearl Jam drummer Dave Krusen.

"I feel like I'm always learning something from Chris," Hale says in a statement. "Every few years I'll discover something deeper in his lyrics, or higher in his range. But there is an authenticity that comes with Chris that can't be taught or trained for. I believe every word he writes. I'm inspired by his control over his animalistic vocal range, and his poetry, but also how honestly he sings."

You can watch the video for the "Loud Love" cover on YouTube.

Hale has previously covered Soundgarden's "Fell on Black Days" with Halestorm, as well as Temple of the Dog's "Hunger Strike," in which she sings both Cornell and Eddie Vedder's parts.

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